Gunma: Man uses knife to rob post office

GUNMA (TR) – Gunma Prefectural Police are hunting for a man who robbed a post office in Takasaki City on Thursday, reports TBS News (Feb. 14).

At just past 1:30 p.m., the perpetrator entered the Gunma Nakaizumi Post Office wielding a knife. “Hand over the money,” he reportedly said in threatening a male employee.

After taking 40,000 yen in cash, he fled the scene. There were no injuries in the incident, police said.

Standing around 170 centimeters tall, he has a slim build, police said.