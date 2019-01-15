Gunma: Man still wanted over killing of 3 family members 2 decades ago

GUNMA (TR) – On the anniversary of the killing of three persons at their residence more than two decades ago, Gunma Prefectural Police sought the help of the public in seeking the whereabouts of the 49-year-old man wanted for the crime, reports the Sankei Shimbun (Jan. 15).

On January 14, 1998, Hiroshi Kogure disappeared after killing Takeo Ishii, then 48, his wife and another relative at their residence in what is today Takasaki City. Police concluded that Kogure was behind the killing after listening to eyewitness testimony.

On Monday, 37 persons, including police officers, handed out leaflets with information on the case to commuters at JR Takasaki Station in hopes of locating the whereabouts of Kogure.

Through December of last year, police had received more than 1,800 tips in the case. “I want to do my best to achieve closure and eliminate fear for the bereaved family,” said Tetsuya Maehara, the chief of detectives.

Earlier this month, presiding judge Akihiko Iwatsubo at the Takasaki branch of the Maebashi District recognized that Kogure was behind the killings in ordering him to pay 137 million yen as compensation for the “mental anguish” of the family of Ishii.

The statute of limitations for seeking reparations in such a case is 20 years. Prior to the expiration, the family sent a claim to the last known address of Kogure.