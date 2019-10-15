Gunma: Male employee at DVD shop found murdered

GUNMA (TR) – Gunma Prefectural Police launched a murder case after a male employee at a DVD rental shop in Numata City was found dead on Monday, reports Nippon News Network (Oct. 15).

At around 11:50 p.m., the wife of the man tipped off police by telephone, “My husband is dead.”

Officers arriving at the store, located in the Takahashibamachi area, found the man, 59, collapsed face-down and bleeding. He was later confirmed dead at the scene.

The store, which is managed by the man’s older brother, is open between 10 a.m. and 9:00 p.m. The man’s wife visited the store after he was late in returning home and found him inside.

Based on evidence found at the scene, police believe the man was murdered.