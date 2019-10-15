 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Gunma: Male employee at DVD shop found murdered

By Tokyo Reporter Staff on October 15, 2019

GUNMA (TR) – Gunma Prefectural Police launched a murder case after a male employee at a DVD rental shop in Numata City was found dead on Monday, reports Nippon News Network (Oct. 15).

At around 11:50 p.m., the wife of the man tipped off police by telephone, “My husband is dead.”

Officers arriving at the store, located in the Takahashibamachi area, found the man, 59, collapsed face-down and bleeding. He was later confirmed dead at the scene.

A male employee of a DVD rental shop in Numata City was found dead on Monday night (Twitter)

The store, which is managed by the man’s older brother, is open between 10 a.m. and 9:00 p.m. The man’s wife visited the store after he was late in returning home and found him inside.

Based on evidence found at the scene, police believe the man was murdered.

Published in Crime, Japan and News

Tokyo Reporter Staff
Tokyo Reporter Staff

The editorial team at The Tokyo Reporter brings the site's readership the latest news from the under side of Japan.

More from CrimeMore posts in Crime »