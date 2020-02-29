Gunma: Brazilian accused of molesting 6-year-old girl

GUNMA (TR) – Gunma Prefectural Police have arrested a male Brazilian national over the alleged molestation of girl enrolled at a nursery in Ota City, reports the Sankei Shimbun (Feb. 28).

At around 6:40 a.m., Kunio Nelson Kawano, 49, allegedly fondled the lower body of the girl, 6, inside a bus parked on a road in the city.

Upon his arrest on suspicion of indecent assault on Thursday, Kawano denied the allegations. “I didn’t do a thing,” the suspect was quoted by police.

The nursery, which is not government operated, is managed by the wife of Kawano. At the time of the incident, the suspect was transporting children to the nursery in the bus.

That evening, the father of the girl consulted with police. Other children are believed to have witnessed the act, police said.