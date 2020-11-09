Gifu: Man drives into river with girlfriend in suicide bid; car stops on bank

GIFU (TR) – Gifu Prefectural Police have arrested a 22-year-old man for intentionally driving his vehicle into a river in Gifu City last week with his girlfriend inside, reports the Yomiuri Shimbun (Nov. 7).

At around 10:10 p.m. on November 6, Hiroyuki Aoki, a middle school teacher, allegedly drove his passenger vehicle into the Nagara River in the Soden Higashimachi area.

The vehicle came to a halt in thick brush on a bank of the river. Aoki’s girlfriend, 27, was in the passenger seat. Both she and the suspect were unharmed.

Upon his arrest on suspicion of attempted murder, Aoki admitted to the allegations. “I wanted to die with my girlfriend,” the suspect was quoted by the Gifu-Kita Police Station.

Police arrived at the scene after receiving a tip from a passerby.