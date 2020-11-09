 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Gifu: Man drives into river with girlfriend in suicide bid; car stops on bank

By Tokyo Reporter Staff on November 9, 2020

GIFU (TR) – Gifu Prefectural Police have arrested a 22-year-old man for intentionally driving his vehicle into a river in Gifu City last week with his girlfriend inside, reports the Yomiuri Shimbun (Nov. 7).

At around 10:10 p.m. on November 6, Hiroyuki Aoki, a middle school teacher, allegedly drove his passenger vehicle into the Nagara River in the Soden Higashimachi area.

The vehicle came to a halt in thick brush on a bank of the river. Aoki’s girlfriend, 27, was in the passenger seat. Both she and the suspect were unharmed.

A man drove his car into the Nagara River on November 6 (Twitter)

Upon his arrest on suspicion of attempted murder, Aoki admitted to the allegations. “I wanted to die with my girlfriend,” the suspect was quoted by the Gifu-Kita Police Station.

Police arrived at the scene after receiving a tip from a passerby.

