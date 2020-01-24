Gifu: Man, 52, arrested after fatal stabbing of mother-in-law

GIFU (TR) – Gifu Prefectural Police arrested a 52-year-old man following the fatal stabbing his mother-in-law in the town of Mitake, reports Kyodo News (Jan. 23).

At around 2:05 a.m. on Thursday, Toshiie Ikoma, of no known occupation, appeared at the Kani Police Station while in possession of a knife with an 18-centimeter-long blade.

“I stabbed my mother-in-law,” Ikoma said at the police station. Officers later accused him of violating the Swords and Firearms Control Law.

At around the same time, the suspect’s father-in-law, 78, reported that his wife Asako, also 78, had been stabbed in the back at their residence in the Godo area.

The woman was rushed to a hospital where she was later confirmed dead. The cause of death of shock due to loss of blood, police said.

The suspect lives in a separate area of the residence. The knife found in his possession had blood stains.

Police are continuing the investigation on suspicion of murder.