Gifu: Drunk ASDF official accused of molesting girl

GIFU (TR) – Gifu Prefectural Police on Saturday arrested an Air Self-Defense Force (ASDF) official over the alleged molestation of a teenage girl in Gifu City, reports the Sankei Shimbun (Feb. 16).

At 11:20 p.m., Masaki Kogure, a 46-year-old secretary at the Gifu Air Base, allegedly grabbed the buttocks of the girl, 19, on a road in the Nagazumicho area.

Officers from the Gifu-Naka Police Station apprehended Kogure at the scene on suspicion of violating prefectural public nuisance ordinance.

The suspect was intoxicated at the time. He was not acquainted with the girl, police said.

Police did not reveal whether the suspect admits to the allegations.

“It is truly regrettable that group member caused such an incident,” said ASDF general Masami Kamisakai. “Through education and training, we will work to prevent a recurrence.”