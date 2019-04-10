 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Gang of 3 robs Yokohama pachinko parlor of ¥12 million

By Tokyo Reporter Staff on April 11, 2019

KANAGAWA (TR) – Kanagawa Prefectural Police are hunting for three men who robbed a pachinko parlor in Yokohama’s Konan Ward on Wednesday, reports NHK (Apr. 10).

At around 10:50 a.m., the three perpetrators broke into a shop attached to the parlor that redeems playing balls for cash and prizes and beat a male part-time employee, 71, in the face.

They then fled the scene with about 12 million yen in cash. The employee suffered minor injuries, police said.

Three men robbed a pachinko parlor in Yokohama on Wednesday morning (Twitter)

The three perpetrators were dressed entirely in black clothing. They were also wearing white breathing masks and knit hats, police said.

Police are examining security camera footage to identify the perpetrators.

