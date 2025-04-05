Fukushima man accused of attempting to assist suicide of girl

FUKUKSHIMA (TR) – A 36-year-old man in custody for assisting in the suicides of three people has been accused in a fourth case whereby he is alleged to have sexually assaulted an underage girl and assisted in her attempted suicide, Fukushima Prefectural Police said this week.

On Thursday, police said that Hiroki Kishinami, of no known occupation, has been accused of kidnapping, non-consensual sexual intercourse and attempted assisted suicide, reports the Asahi Shimbun (Apr. 3).

Kitanami was sent to prosecutions on Friday. In commenting on the allegations, Kishinami, who the girl through social media, said, “There are mistakes, so I will deny some of them. I will remain silent about the reasons for that.”

On July 1, 2024, Kitanami is alleged to have used a car to kidnap the girl, at the time a girl living in Fukushima, and indecently assault her in a mountainous area of the prefecture.

The suspect then used burning charcoal briquettes to assist her in killing herself through the inhalation of the carbon monoxide in a tent.



“Commit suicide together”

At the end of June, Kishinami communicated with the girl on social media after she expressed suicidal thoughts. “How about committing suicide together?” he wrote.

On the day of the incident, he picked her up in the car in Koriyama City and headed to the mountains. At some point, the girl asked that the process be halted at she be taken back to Koriyama.

The girl later reported the incident to the Koriyama Police Station.

Three other cases

In January, police first accused Kishinami of assisting in the suicide of a woman, aged in her 20s, from Iwaki City, Fukushima. He also met her through social media.

One month later, he was further accused of assisting a man from Miyagi Prefecture, aged in his 20s, to take his life. He also allegedly assisted in the suicide of a second man, aged under 20 and living in Saitama Prefecture.

The investigation is ongoing. Police are now examining the communication history of Kishinami to determine if he was involved in other cases.