Fukushima: Man, 44, accused of breaking daughter’s shoulder with golf club

FUKUSHIMA (TR) – Fukushima Prefectural Police on Wednesday arrested a 44-year-old man for allegedly breaking the shoulder of his daughter with a golf club last month, reports Jiji Press (July 3).

On the morning of June 25, Wataru Matsubuchi, a company employee, allegedly struck the girl, a middle school student, with the club at the residence they share in Fukushima City.

The girl suffered a broken left shoulder and bruises to both arms, police said.

Matsubuchi, who has been accused of inflicting injury, admits to the allegations. “After my daughter told me that she did not go to school, we got into a fight. I then flew into a rage,” the suspect was quoted.

The matter emerged after the girl failed to attend school over a several-day period. On July 2, a teacher from the school contacted a child consultation center after visiting the girl’s residence and found bruises on her body. The center then contacted police.

The girl is now under the care of a prefectural child consultation center.

“In accordance with the rules of the Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare, we responded promptly after confirming suspected abuse.”

Police are now investigating whether the child was regularly abused by her father.