Fukuoka realtor accused of sexually assaulting woman while showing apartment

FUKUOKA (TR) – Fukuoka Prefectural Police used the results of a DNA analysis to arrest an employee at a real estate company over the alleged sexual assault of a female customer earlier this year, reports Fuji News Network (May 27).

According to police, Ujo Miyazaki is a 42-year-old employee at Able Inc.

On April 14, Miyazaki is alleged to have forcibly carried out acts deemed obscene with the woman, 26, while showing her an apartment for rent in Hakata Ward.

Upon his arrest on suspicion of indecent assault on Wednesday, Miyazaki denied the allegations. “Until a lawyer comes, I have nothing to say,” he told police.

Police arrested Miyazaki after the results of a DNA analysis of material found on the clothing of the woman proved to be a match for the suspect.

“If [the allegations] are factual, it is deeply shameful,” a representative of Able was quoted. “From now, we will strive to restore trust so that similar cases do not take place in the future.”