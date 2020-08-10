Fukuoka: Police shoot and wound man wielding knife

FUKUOKA (TR) – Fukuoka Prefectural Police shot and wounded a man wielding a knife at an apartment complex in Fukuoka City’s Minami Ward on Sunday, reports Fuji News Network (Aug. 10).

At around 7:45 p.m., police arrived at the residence of the man seeking to question him. As they entered, the man brandished the knife.

After one of the officers issued a warning to the man that went unheeded, he fired two rounds, at least one which struck him in the abdomen.

The man was transported to a hospital with injuries not considered life-threatening, police said.

“There were angry voices that sounded like the police got into a quarrel,” a neighbor said, “and then I heard two shots.”

Police arrested the man on suspicion of attempted murder and interfering with the duties of a public servant.

“At present, we consider the response appropriate,” a representative of the Fukuoka Prefectural Police said regarding the incident.