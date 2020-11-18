Fukuoka police officer suspected of pimping teen girl

FUKUOKA (TR) – Fukuoka Prefectural Police have arrested a 44-year-old officer in Kitakyushu City for allegedly pimping a high school girl earlier this year, reports Kyodo News (Nov. 17).

On March 21, Hiroyuki Matsuo, stationed at the Kokurakita Police Station, allegedly arranged for the girl, then 17, to provide sex to two male customers at a business hotel in Fukuoka City’s Chuo Ward.

Upon his arrest on suspicion of violating the anti-prostitution law on Tuesday, Matsuo admitted to the allegations, police said.

According to police, Matsuo, who serves in an accounting division, met the girl, a resident of the prefecture, through an acquaintance.

The suspect recruited customers for her via a social-networking service. On the day of the alleged crime, Matsuo checked the girl into the hotel, police said.

The matter emerged after the girl was taken into protective custody in April. Police are continuing the investigation to learn the flow of money in the crime.

“I would like to apologize for these acts carried out by an officer,” said Seishi Mochizuki of the Fukuoka Prefectural Police. “We will deal [the matter] harshly.”