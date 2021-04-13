Fukuoka: Man, 32, fatally stabs wife in Kitakyushu

FUKUOKA (TR) – Fukuoka Prefectural Police have arrested a 32-year-old man over the alleged fatal stabbing of his wife at their residence in Kitakyushu City, reports TBS News (April 12).

At just before 7:00 a.m. on Monday, Kasumi Okamura, a company employee, alerted emergency services. “I stabbed my wife,” he reportedly said. “I used a knife to slash her throat.”

Police officers arriving at the residence in Yahatanishi Ward found the woman, also 32, lying face-up inside.

The woman, who had received multiple wounds to the neck area, was confirmed dead at the scene, police said.

Upon his arrest on suspicion of murder, Okamura admitted to the allegations, police said.

According to police, the couple has two boys, aged 1 and 3. Neither was hurt in the incident.

With the couple having no past history of known problems, police are investigating the circumstances that led to the incident.