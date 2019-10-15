‘Foreigner’ suspected in Shimbashi lotto theft

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police are hunting for a man believed to be “a foreigner” over the theft of 2 million yen from a booth selling lottery tickets in Minato Ward, reports Fuji News Network (Oct. 15).

At around 2:10 p.m. on Monday, the man approached a woman working alone at a booth selling lottery tickets at the SL Plaza in front of JR Shimbashi Station.

“Your flag is down,” he reportedly said in referring to an advertising banner that flies in front. When the woman returned to the booth, 2 million yen in cash was missing.

Police suspect that someone, possibly the man, took the cash while the woman was distracted.

The man was dressed all in black. “He seemed to be a foreigner,” the woman told police in referring to the man. Police suspect that other persons could have been involved in the crime.