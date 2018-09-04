Flashback: Shibuya dump truck AV shoot

TOKYO (TR) – As any resident of Japan’s capital will attest, this summer has been a hot one. However, it likely will not exceed that of 11 years — figuratively speaking, anyway.

At around 2:50 p.m. on July 20, 2007, adult video (AV) starlet Asahi Miura, aged 30 at the time, and a male actor, 53, performed sex acts that were filmed in the bed of a dump truck parked in front of JR Shibuya Station.

In carrying out the shoot, the crew intended for the performers to be out of sight of onlookers due to the truck’s elevated floor, side walls and lifted tailgate.

The footage was used for “Shibuya Dump F*ck,” a DVD later released by Hot Entertainment in October of that year. The company, founded in 1991, had found success with titles featuring outdoor shoots. Sales of “Shibuya Dump F*ck,” whose cover listed the age of Miura as 23, exceeded 1 million yen.

The film, however, did not receive rave reviews from law enforcement. In 2008, officers from the Shibuya Police Station and an anti-organized crime division of the Tokyo Metropolitan Police arrested Miura, members of the crew, the actor and the president of Hot Entertainment for indecent exposure and violations of the road transport and traffic laws.

Office workers shot the action

An investigation was launched after police received a number of complaints about the shoot. In addition to footage retrieved from nearby surveillance cameras, police also obtained clips from male office workers who shot the action with their mobile telephones from nearby buildings.

Further complicating matters was the fact that police also arrested Miura for the possession of cocaine and marijuana. “I became addicted to how unbearably pleasant sex is when performed along with marijuana and cocaine,” Miura was once quoted.

A court later handed down suspended sentences to all of the participants in the shoot.