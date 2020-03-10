Ex-ramen shop manager embezzled funds ‘to repay debts’

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested the former manager of an outlet of a ramen chain for embezzlement, reports TBS News (Mar. 9).

Last October, Hiroshi Ogawa, 42, allegedly misappropriated 820,000 yen

in sales from the Hidakaya shop he managed at the time.

Ogawa admits to corporate embezzlement. “I wanted to increase the funds through wagers on kyotei so I could repay debts,” the suspect was quoted by police in referring to boat racing.

The matter emerged after management of the operator of the chain noticed the funds were missing. However, they were found to have been transferred to Ogawa’s bank account.