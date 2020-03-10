 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Ex-ramen shop manager embezzled funds ‘to repay debts’

By Tokyo Reporter Staff on March 10, 2020

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested the former manager of an outlet of a ramen chain for embezzlement, reports TBS News (Mar. 9).

Last October, Hiroshi Ogawa, 42, allegedly misappropriated 820,000 yen
in sales from the Hidakaya shop he managed at the time.

Ogawa admits to corporate embezzlement. “I wanted to increase the funds through wagers on kyotei so I could repay debts,” the suspect was quoted by police in referring to boat racing.

Hiroshi Ogawa (Twitter)

The matter emerged after management of the operator of the chain noticed the funds were missing. However, they were found to have been transferred to Ogawa’s bank account.

Published in Crime, Japan and News

Tokyo Reporter Staff
Tokyo Reporter Staff

The editorial team at The Tokyo Reporter brings the site's readership the latest news from the under side of Japan.

More from CrimeMore posts in Crime »