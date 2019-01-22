Ex-idol accused of shoplifting jacket in Ginza

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested a former member of an idol group over the alleged shoplifting of a jacket in Chuo Ward last year, reports TBS News (Jan. 22).

In October, Yuno Arita, 23, allegedly stole a Louis Vuitton jacket with a value of about 50,000 yen from a second-hand shop in Ginza.

Arita, whose real first name is Ayano, admits to the allegations. “I thought it was a nice product so I stole it,” the suspect was quoted by police.

Until July, Arita was a member of the group Sakura Cinderella.