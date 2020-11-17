Ex-Hakuhodo DY Media Partners staffer suspected in ¥700 million fraud

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested a former staff member Hakuhodo DY Media Partners Inc. who is suspected of defrauding the integrated media company out of 700 million yen, reports NHK (Nov. 16).

According to police, Masaki Nakajima, 43, worked with three other suspects at two advertising companies, including Tsuyoshi Obayashi (37), Takahiro Noda (37) and Yuichiro Kazama (38).

Thus far, police have accused Nakajima of placing fake orders for 32 million yen in commercials at the two advertisers in November of 2018.

Upon their arrests on suspicion of fraud, all four suspects denied the allegations, police said.

Police believe the suspects used the same means to misappropriate around 700 million yen between 2016 and last year.



Dismissed last year

Based in Minato Ward, Hakuhodo DY Media Partners is composed of advertising giant Hakuhodo Inc., Daiko Advertising Inc. and Yomiko Advertising Inc. The company plans, produces and purchases media content.

At the time of the crimes, Nakajima was in charge of ordering the production of commercials. Last year, the company uncovered the fraud during an internal investigation. The suspect was dismissed in September that year.