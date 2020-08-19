Ex-employee at Roppongi izakaya accused of raping woman inside toilet

TOKYO (TR) – A former employee at a restaurant in Roppongi has been accused of raping a female customer inside the toilet of the establishment earlier this year, police said earlier this month, reports the Sankei Shimbun (Aug. 6).

Early on May 17, Ryo Kaneda allegedly entered the toilet of the izakaya restaurant and sexually assaulted the woman, aged in her 20s.

Upon his arrest on suspicion of coerced intercourse on August 6, Kaneda denied the allegations. “I did not commit rape,” the suspect was quoted by the Azabu Police Station.

According to police, Kaneda, who lives in Saitama City, Saitama Prefecture, was working at the restaurant on the day of the incident.

At around 8:00 p.m., when the restaurant closed, the suspect began drinking at the woman’s table, which included some of her friends.

After the incident, the group left after paying the bill. However, Kaneda grabbed the same woman by the arm, forced her down and sexually assaulted her again, according to TV Asahi (Aug. 7).

Kaneda quit his job in late May.