Ex-Diet member’s secretary apprehended after 5 days on run

KUMAMOTO (TR) – A former secretary of a Diet member who fled from officers in Kumamoto City last week was apprehended on Saturday after five days on the run, police have revealed, reports Kyodo News (July 14).

At around 11:00 a.m., Hisato Fujiki, 43, surrendered to police at a substation in Itoshima City, Fukuoka Prefecture. He was then arrested on suspicion of interfering with the duties of a public servant.

On the morning of July 9, six officers arrived at the residence of Fujiki in Nishi Ward, Kumamoto City to perform a search on suspicion of violations of the Stimulants Control Law.

However, Fujiki fled the scene in a violet Toyota Harrier. Three of the officers grabbed the side of the vehicle and were dragged several meters before it sped off. The officers suffered minor injuries, police said previously.

“I didn’t know they were the police,” the suspect said in denying the allegations on Saturday. “As well, I have no memory of injuries.”

While serving as the private secretary to House of Representatives member Takeshi Noda in 2015, Fujiki was accused of using kakuseizai, or stimulant drugs. He was later handed an 18-month prison term, suspended for three years.