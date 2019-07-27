Education ministry bureaucrat dismissed after indictment for use of stimulant drugs

TOKYO (TR) – A male career bureaucrat for the Ministry of Education, Culture, Sports, Science and Technology was dismissed on Friday following his indictment for the use of stimulant drugs, the ministry said, reports TBS News (June 18).

“It is truly regrettable,” a representative of the ministry was quoted. “While thoroughly working to eliminate corruption, we will do our best to restore the trust of the public.”

On May 28, law enforcement entered the residence of Mitsuhiro Fukuzawa, a 44-year-old adviser in an education division, in Shinjuku Ward and discovered 0.5 grams of kakuseizai, or stimulant drugs, and about 1 gram of marijuana.

Investigators later searched the desk of Fukuzawa at the ministry and discovered 0.73 grams of stimulant drugs in a bag and syringes.

The suspect has admitted to possessing and using stimulant drugs and possessing marijuana, police said previously.

Fukuzawa joined the ministry in 2001. At the time of his arrests, he was in charge of educational reform in high schools.