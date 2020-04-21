Dump truck driver accused of dumping corpse of fellow dump truck driver

HYOGO (TR) – Hyogo Prefectural Police on Tuesday arrested a male dump truck driver and an accomplice for allegedly dumping the corpse of a fellow truck driver in the mountains in Miki City, reports NHK (Apr. 21).

Over April 19 and the following day, Mamoru Yoshida, 52, and a male accomplice, also 52, allegedly buried the body of 45-year-old Hisashi Nishikawa in the mountains.

Police did not reveal whether the suspects admit to the allegations.

According to police, Nishikawa lived in Kakogawa City. On April 20, the wife of Nishikawa consulted with police. “My husband didn’t come home last night,” the reportedly said.

An examination of security camera footage showed several men near the residence of Nishikawa.

After speaking with relevant parties, police began questioning Yoshida and his accomplice, who are believed to have been acquaintances of the victim.

At around 10:20 p.m. on Monday, police located Nishikawa’s body, which had several injuries to the head and face.

Police are continuing to investigate the circumstances that led to Nishikawa’s death.