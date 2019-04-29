Drunk fireman opens fire extinguisher inside department store

NAGANO (TR) – Nagano Prefectural Police have arrested a fireman who while intoxicated allegedly sprayed a fire extinguisher inside a department store in Matsumoto City last week, reports Fuji News Network (Apr. 28).

At around 6:30 a.m. on April 27, Komihiro Tanaka, 23, allegedly trespassed into a store on the second floor of building Midori, located near JR Matsumoto Station, by smashing a glass door and sprayed the contents of the fire extinguisher inside.

About one hour after the incident, a cleaning crew discovered the smashed door and damage inside the store.

Officers from the Matsumoto Police Station responding to a call arrived at the building and found Tanaka outside.

After arresting the suspect on suspicion of trespassing and disruption of business, police did not reveal whether he admitted to the allegations.

Tanaka was off-duty on the day of the incident. The night before, he went out drinking with colleagues, police said.

Police are now seeking the motive for the crime.