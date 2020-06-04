Domestic violence claims preceded GSDF staff member allegedly strangling wife

OSAKA (TR) – Osaka Prefectural Police have arrested a Ground Self-Defense Force staff member over the alleged fatal strangulation of his wife at their residence in Izumi City, reports the Asahi Shimbun (June 4).

On Wednesday night, Naoki Iguchi, a 25-year-old sergeant at JGSDF Camp Shinodayama, allegedly strangled his wife, 31-year-old Tomoko, at their residence in the Sakamotocho area.

Personnel arriving at the residence early the next morning confirmed her dead at the scene. Upon Iguchi’s arrest on suspicion of murder, he admitted to the allegations, police said.

After the incident, Iguchi alerted his supervisor, who contacted police at just after 1:00 a.m. on Thursday.

The couple had troubles in the past. On three occasions between October, 2016 and last September, the couple sought assistance from police regarding domestic violence. In two cases, they did so together. For the third case, it was Tomoko only making the claim.

“Since we are confirming the facts [of the case], we will refrain from commenting at this time,” a representative of JGSDF Camp Shinodayama was quoted.