Doctor gets suspended term for sex with 11 minors, production of child pornography

HIROSHIMA (TR) – A court here last week handed a doctor a suspended prison for paying more than 10 girls for sex and the production of child pornography, reports RCC Broadcasting (Mar. 5).

At the Hiroshima District Court, presiding judge Hideo Matsumoto described the crimes of Takashi Urushihara, 60, as “extrememly vicious” in handing down a three-year prison term, suspendended for five years.

“In an attempt to satisfy your sexual desire, [you acted] without taking into consideration the feelings of the victims or that they are people,” the judge said.

According to the ruling, Urushihara, formerly a doctor at a public hospital, paid 11 girls — aged between 12 and 17 — for sex between October 2018 and last June.

Urushihara also filmed the sessions in producing child pornography.

“Willingness to rehabilitate”

When police announced the arrest of Urushihara last July, the suspect admitted to having sex with a 15-year-old girl, whom he met online, but added, “I didn’t know [her] age.” During his trial, however, he changed his stance.

Judge Matsumoto took into account the fact that Urushihara admitted to the allegations and expressed remorse for his crimes.

“By entering a treatment program at a specialized medical institution while on bail, you have shown a willingness to rehabilitate,” the judge said.