DNA analysis leads to arrest of man over ’16 attempted rape

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police used the results of a DNA analysis to arrest a 27-year-old man over the alleged attempted rape of a woman in Suginami Ward three years ago, reports TV Asahi (Nov. 5).

Early on September 30, 2016, Shohei Matsubara intruded through the unlocked front door of the woman, aged in her 20s. “Don’t resist,” he reportedly threatened while ripping off her underwear. He then allegedly fondled her body.

Matsubara admits to the allegations. “I did it all,” the suspect told police.

According to police, the woman, who lives alone, was not acquainted with the suspect. She was not hurt in the incident.

Police arrested Matsubara after a DNA analysis of material found on a tissue that was left at the scene of the crime proved to be a match for the suspect.