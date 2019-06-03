Ex-director of English schools suspected in ¥23 million fraud

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police last week arrested two employees of the management company of a chain of English schools, including the former director, on suspicion of fraud, reports Jiji Press (May 30).

Between 2013 and 2016, Takahiro Suzuki, the 43-year-old former director of Try Group, which presides over a number of English schools with various specialties, and former employee Nobutaka Nakamura, 37, are believed to have misappropriated a total of 23 million yen.

Thus far, police have accused the suspects of logging fictitious employee expenses totaling 7.2 million yen for four teachers at school Kids On Air in 2015 and 2016.

The suspects admit to the allegations, police said.

In January, 2017, both suspects resigned from their posts. The company contacted police after discovering the fraud.

Founded in 1987, the Try Group employed 1,240 persons as of this past February, according to its web site.