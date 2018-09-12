Daughter of woman whose corpse found dismembered accused of murder

SHIGA (TR) – Shiga Prefectural Police have applied fresh charges of murder to a 32-year-old female nurse already accused of abandoning the dismembered corpse of her mother in Moriyama City earlier this year, reports the Chunichi Shimbun (Sept. 11).

On January 19 and 20, Nozomi Kiryu allegedly used an unspecified means to kill her mother, 58-year-old Shinobu Kiryu, at the residence they shared. The suspect denies the allegations, according to police.

In March, a passerby to a riverbed located about 250 meters from the residence discovered a human torso. Police initially thought that it was from an animal. However, the results of an autopsy conducted four days later showed that it was that of a human.

Two months later, the results of a DNA analysis confirmed that the torso belongs to Shinobu. At the time of the incident, she was separated from her husband.

Shinobu’s limbs and head have still not been found. However, police found traces of her blood in the bathroom of the Moriyama residence. As well, police seized a kitchen knife and several other sharp objects that may have been used in the crime.

Police later arrested Nozomi, moved to Kusatsu City after the incident, on suspicion of abandoning and destruction of a corpse. During her trial, which began last month, she admitted to the allegations.