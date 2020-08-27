Convenience store clerk seriously injures elderly customer after dispute over dropped change

CHIBA (TR) – Chiba Prefectural Police arrested a male employee at a convenience store in Chiba City after he allegedly assaulted an elderly customer during a dispute on Wednesday, reports the Sankei Shimbun (Aug. 26).

At around 6:50 p.m., Tsukasa Hanazawa, a 32-year-old part-time employee, allegedly shoved the male customer, 70, inside the Lawson store, located in Wakaba Ward.

The push caused the customer to fall over with his head striking the floor. He was later transported to a hospital where he remains unconscious, the Chiba-Higashi Police Station said.

Upon his arrest on suspicion of inflicting injury, Hanazawa admitted to the allegations, police said.

Prior to the incident, the man bought a pack of cigarettes. When Hanazawa handed over the change to him some of it fell to the floor. After the man warned the suspect, he shoved him.

A subsequent report by TV Asahi (Aug. 26) indicated that security camera footage showed the suspect dragging the unconscious man outside where he repeatedly pummels him in the face.

“I got irritated working at night,” the suspect told police.