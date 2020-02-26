Chiropractor accused of drugging, sexually assaulting, photographing female patient

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested a male chiropractor over the alleged drugging and sexual assault of a female patient at his clinic in Meguro Ward last year, reports NHK (Feb. 25).

On the night of August 20, Kazuhide Shinozuka, the 43-year-old manager of the Nakameguro Seitai Shinshin Yoyo clinic, allegedly provided the woman, aged in her 20s, with a drink laced with sleeping powder.

“This is a treatment that gives a pleasant, sleepy feeling,” the suspect reportedly said. He then allegedly fondled her body, including her chest, and took photographs while she was passed out.

Upon his arrest on suspicion of quasi-indecent assault on Tuesday, Shinozuka admitted to the allegations, the Meguro Police Station said.

The clinic is located near Nakameguro Station. The matter emerged last October when another woman visited the same police station to report that had “no memory” of a visit to the clinic.

A search of the residence of Shinozuka, located in Setagaya Ward, revealed sleeping powder and images of women whose bodies were being touched.

Police are now investigating Shinozuka over possible involvement in other crimes.