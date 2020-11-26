 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Chinese pair arrested after infant’s corpse found in refrigerator in Kawaguchi

By Tokyo Reporter Staff on November 26, 2020

SAITAMA (TR) – Saitama Prefectural Police arrested a Chinese couple after finding infant’s corpse inside their apartment in Kawaguchi City on Thursday.

At just past 7:00 p.m., officers working off a tip entered the residence, located in the Ryoke area, and found the body of the boy inside a refrigerator, according to Fuji News Network (Nov. 27).

Police then accused the couple — a woman, 27, and her husband, 24 — of abandoning a corpse.

Police did not disclose whether the suspects admit to the allegations.

An infant’s corpse was found inside a residence in Kawaguchi City on Thursday (Twitter)

On Wednesday, the city government and a local child guidance center contacted police. “We are unable to confirm the well-being of the boy after his birth in July,” one of the offices said.

When police visited the residence, the female suspect said, “[The boy] is in the refrigerator.”

Police plan to use the results of an autopsy to learn what led to the death of the boy.

