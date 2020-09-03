Chiba: Pair flee after dropping injured man at hospital; he later died

CHIBA (TR) – Chiba Prefectural Police are hunting for two men who dropped off a third man with wounds across his body at hospital in Chiba City early Thursday. The third man later died, reports Nippon News Network (Sept. 3).

At around 4:45 a.m., a guard for the Chiba Central Medical Center alerted police. “Two guys just dropped off a another guy who is bleeding,” the guard reportedly said.

The third man, who appeared to have been beaten over his entire body, was confirmed dead about 20 minutes later, the Chiba-Higashi Police Station said.

The pair left the third man, clothed only in underwear, lying face-up at the night window of the outpatient clinic. “Please take care of him,” one of them told the guard before they fled in a vehicle.

In addition to examining security camera footage in an attempt to locate the pair, police are seeking to identify the name and determine the cause of death. The case is being treated as the result of foul play.