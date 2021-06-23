Chiba man suspected of killing 15 cats with air gun

CHIBA (TR) – Chiba Prefectural Police have arrested a 49-year-old man who is suspected of killing more than one dozen cats with an air gun, reports NHK (June 22).

Last December, Yuichiro Hirata, a part-time employee, allegedly used the gun to shoot and kill one cat at a housing complex in the Katsutadai area of Yachiyo City.

Upon his arrest on suspicion of violating the Animal Protection Law and the Swords and Firearms Control Law, Hirata admitted to the allegations.

According to police, Hirata lives in Chiba City’s Wakaba Ward. In 2003, he became licensed to carry the air gun for hunting and other purposes.

Since then, 15 dead cats with air gun pellets in their bodies have been found near the residential area and in nearby Chiba City.

Police are investigating whether Hirata was behind the other killings.