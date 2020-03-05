Chiba: Man accused of slashing skirts of two high school girls ‘for thrills’

CHIBA (TR) – Chiba Prefectural Police have arrested a 27-year-old man for allegedly slashing the skirts of two high school girls in Matsudo City last month, reports TBS News (Mar. 4).

At just past 4:00 p.m. on February 18, Masayoshi Kumura, self-employed, allegedly cut the skirts of the girls at a game center in the city.

Upon his arrest on suspicion of causing property damage, Kumura admitted to the allegations. “I slashed the skirts of the high school girls for thrills,” the suspect was quoted by the Matsudo Police Station.

During the incident, the girls, who attend a school in the city, were using a photo booth in the center. After they noticed Kumura was squatting behind them, he fled. They then noticed the damage to their skirts and alerted police.

Kumura became a person of interest for police after an examination of security camera footage.

Police are now investigating whether the suspect was behind two other similar incidents that took place in Chiba City last month.