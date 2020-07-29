Chiba: Man, 68, accused of fatally stabbing acquaintance

CHIBA (TR) – Chiba Prefectural Police have arrested a 68-year-old man over the alleged fatal stabbing of a male acquaintance in Chiba City, reports TBS News (July 28).

At around 5:30 pm. on Tuesday, Tadashi Abe, of no known occupation, allegedly used a knife to stab the victim, aged in his 60s, in the abdomen at the suspect’s apartment in the Miyakocho area of Chuo Ward.

The victim was later transported in an unconscious state to a hospital where he was confirmed dead, police said.

Upon his arrest on suspicion of attempted murder, Abe admitted to the allegations. “I stabbed [him] all of a sudden,” the suspect was quoted by police.

Police are investigating the circumstances that led to the incident.