Chiba fireman arrested for 3rd time for fraud

IBARAKI (TR) – Ibaraki Prefectural Police have arrested a fireman stationed in Chiba Prefecture for the third time on suspicion of fraud, reports TV Asahi (May 25).

Kazuki Kudo, 26, is stationed in the town of Sakae, Chiba.

In the latest case, police allege that Kudo worked with accomplices to fraudulently obtain the bank card of a 69-year-old man living in Ushiku City, Ibaraki last November.

The card was then used to withdraw 300,000 yen from an ATM machine at a shopping center.

Kudo admits to the allegations, the Ushiku Police Station said.

In April, police first arrested Kudo. In one of the other cases, he allegedly defrauded an 89-year-old woman living in Ushiku out of 1.05 million yen in February.