Celebrity doctor accused of using stimulant drugs

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested a popular doctor over the alleged use of stimulant drugs last year, reports TV Asahi (Feb. 22).

Takashi Kurihara, 45, is the director of the Natsumezaka Medical Clinic, located near Waseda Station in Shinjuku Ward.

Police suspect that he used kakuseizai, or stimulant drugs, in the capital last year. “I know nothing about it,” Kurihara was quoted by police upon his arrest in denying the allegations.

Last December, a member of the family of Kurihara alerted emergency service after he fell “nearly unconscious.”

The results of a subsequent analysis of the urine of Kurihara gave a positive result for stimulant drugs, police said.

Kurihara, who is known as a specialist in sports medicine, regularly appears in the media to talk about health-related matters.