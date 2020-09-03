Care worker accused of stealing ¥6 million from nursing home resident

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested a male care worker over the alleged theft of 6 million yen from a nursing home resident, reports TV Asahi (Sept. 3).

On six occasions between last October and April, Keita Ishioka, 44, allegedly used a bank card belonging to the resident, a woman in her 80s, for the unauthorized withdrawal of a total of 6 million yen in cash from ATM machines.

Upon his arrest on suspicion of theft, Ishioka admitted to the allegations. “I wanted money,” the suspect was quoted by the Kitazawa Police Station.

According to police, Ishioka made the withdrawals as he commuted to the home, located in Setagaya Ward.

The female resident, who is staying at the home with her husband, suffers from dementia.