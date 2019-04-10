Brazilian apprehended by police later died due to suffocation

KANAGAWA (TR) – A male Brazilian national died due to suffocation after he was apprehended by officers at a police box in Ebina City early Sunday, police have revealed, reports TBS News (Apr. 9).

At just past 2:00 a.m., the Brazilian, a 39-year-old resident of Ebina, began screaming at an officer at a police box in front of Sagamino Station. He then threw a folding chair and beat the officer in the head.

The officer, 40, subsequently apprehended the Brazilian on suspicion of interfering with the duties of a public servant.

In taking the suspect into custody, the officer was assisted by a member of a neighborhood patrol. They together pinned down his upper body and legs. Thereafter, the suspect’s condition deteriorated and he lost consciousness.

The suspect was then transported to a hospital where he was later confirmed dead, police said previously.

In the latest development, police announced on Tuesday that the results of an autopsy revealed the cause of death to have been suffocation.

“We are confirming facts [of the matter] and will respond appropriately,” a representative of the police was quoted.