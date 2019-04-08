Brazilian who acted violently upon apprehension in Ebina later died

KANAGAWA (TR) – A male Brazilian national who behaved violently upon his arrival at a police box in Ebina City early Sunday later died, police have revealed, reports TBS News (Apr. 8).

At just past 2:00 a.m., the Brazilian, a 39-year-old resident of Ebina, began screaming at an officer at a police box in front of Sagamino Station. He then threw a folding chair and beat the officer in the head.

The officer, 40, subsequently apprehended the Brazilian on suspicion of interfering with the duties of a public servant.

In taking the suspect into custody, the officer was assisted by a member of a neighborhood patrol, who together pinned down his upper body and legs. Thereafter, the suspect’s condition deteriorated.

The suspect then transported to a hospital where he was later confirmed dead. The cause of death is not known, police said.

“I genuinely pray for his happiness in the next world and send my condolences to his family,” a representative of the Ebina Police Station was quoted. “As of now, the arrest procedures undertaken were considered normal, but the cause of death is under investigation.”