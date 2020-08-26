Bosozoku youths nabbed over ¥40 million home-invasion robbery

OSAKA (TR) – Osaka Prefectural Police have arrested two members of a bosozoku biker gang over an alleged home-invasion robbery in Suita City last month, reports NHK (Aug. 26).

On the night of July 20, three persons posed as takkyubin delivery employees in gaining access to the residence, located in the Senriyamanishi area.

They sprayed the 76-year-old male occupant with an unknown substance and tied him up with tape. “Where’s the safe?” one of them demanded.

The trio later fled with 36 million yen in cash and two wristwatches valued at 3.4 million yen, police said.

According to police, the two youths arrested in the case thus far are both aged 17 and live in Hyogo Prefecture. It was not revealed whether the suspects admit to the allegations.

Police used security camera footage to trace a vehicle used by the suspects in the crime.

Police are now seeking the whereabouts of the third perpetrator.