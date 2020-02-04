Bit of a drag: GSDF member nabbed after wearing wig, skirt in bathhouse

TOKYO (TR) – For one male Ground Self-Defense Force (GSDF) member, the start of the New Year was a bit of a drag.

Tokyo Metropolitan Police on Monday announced the arrest of the 30-year-old GSDF member for allegedly trespassing into a bathhouse in Shinagawa Ward, reports the Sankei Shimbun (Feb. 3).

At around 9:15 p.m. on New Year’s Day, Yuki Imamura, a sergeant third class assigned to Camp Asaka in Nerima Ward, allegedly entered the women’s changing room at the sento, located near JR Oimachi Station.

At the time, Imamura was dressed in a brown wig and a white skirt and women’s coat.

“I wanted to see nude women,” Imamura was quoted by the Omori Police Station in admitting to the allegations.

“I thought it would be fine if I dressed as a woman“

After receiving a complaint from a female customer about a “suspicious woman,” a staff member found Imamura in another part of the sento. He spent about three minutes inside the changing area.

“I thought it would be fine if I dressed as a woman,” the suspect told police arriving at the scene.

Imamura serves within a systems communications group at Camp Asaka.

“It is truly regrettable,” said Toshio Kanno the head of the system communications group. “After confirming the facts, we will deal with the matter strictly.”