Asahi Shimbun delivery woman stabbed in Osaka

OSAKA (TR) – Osaka Prefectural Police are hunting for a man who stabbed a delivery woman for the Asahi Shimbun newspaper in Suita City early Wednesday, reports (July 18).

At around 3:35 a.m., the woman, 40, tipped off police that she had been stabbed by “an unknown perpetrator” on a road in a residential area of Shakutani.

The woman was transported to a hospital in a conscious state with wounds in three locations of her body, including her chest and arm. Her condition is not considered life-threatening, according to police.

In carrying out the attack, the perpetrator attacked the woman from behind after she stopped her motorbike during the course of delivering newspapers. He then fled the scene, police said.

Upon the arrival of emergency personnel, a fruit knife with an approximately 9-centimeter-long blade was found lodged in the body of the woman, police said.

Standing about 160 centimeters tall, the suspect is described as having a slim build. At the time of the incident, he was wearing a black mask, police said.

Police are seeking the whereabouts of the man on suspicion of attempted murder.