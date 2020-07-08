 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Art student among trio accused of spraying graffiti in Shibuya

By Tokyo Reporter Staff on July 8, 2020

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested three persons, including a student at Joshibi College of Art and Design, over the alleged spraying of graffiti in Shibuya Ward, reports Fuji News Network (July 8).

At around 4:30 a.m. on Tuesday, the three suspects allegedly used black and white paint to spray text and an exclamation point on a concrete wall near JR Ebisu Station.

Upon their apprehension, the suspects were in possession of 10 cans of spray paint.

Three persons see suspected of spraying graffiti near near JR Ebisu Station (Twitter)

Police are investigating whether the suspects were behind other incidents.

Published in Crime, Japan and News

