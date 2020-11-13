American teacher among 6 nabbed for robbing college student

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested six persons, including an American, over the alleged assault and robbery of a male college student in Ota Ward, reports the Sankei Shimbun (Nov. 13).

At around 1:35 p.m. on August 11, Pedro Henrique da Silva, a 29-year-old English teacher, and the other suspects, aged 19-49, allegedly broke into the residence of the 22-year-old student, located in the Kitamagome area.

They then jumped atop the victim while pummeling him repeatedly in the face, causing bruises, according to police.

They also stole 160,000 yen in cash and seven items, including a necklace, valued at 320,000 yen.

Upon their arrests on suspicion of trespassing and robbery resulting in injury, all six suspects denied the allegations.

Prior to the incident, the residence, which the victim shares with his mother, was not locked. Afterward, she alerted police.

Da Silva is a resident of Ichinomiya City, Aichi Prefecture. He and the other suspects know one another from attending college together and music-related activities.

The suspects became persons of interest for police after an examination of security camera footage.