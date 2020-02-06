Akita company employee posed as cop in swindle of elderly man

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested a male company employee over the alleged swindle of an elderly man in Shinagawa Ward, reports TV Asahi (Feb. 1).

Last August, Hideyoshi Miura, 23, allegedly worked with accomplices in posing as a police officer in defrauding the vicim, aged in his 70s, out of three back cards.

The suspect then used the cards to withdraw 1.57 million yen from the accounts of the victim via ATM machines.

“I wanted money,” Miura was quoted by police in admitting to the allegations.

Miura is from Akita Prefecture. Police believe the suspect cane to the capital for the purpose of carrying out the fraud.