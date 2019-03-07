Aichi: Woman, daughter suspected of shoplifting 1,700 items in Nagoya

AICHI (TR) – Aichi Prefectural Police have arrested arrested a woman and her daughter who are suspected of shoplifting nearly 2,000 items from stores in Nagoya, reports Tokai Television Broadcasting (Mar. 6).

On February 10, Yumiko Okamoto, 48, and her daughter, 29-year-old Mai, allegedly shoplifted three cosmetics items — valued at 15,800 yen — from a drugstore, located in Nakagawa Ward.

Okamoto denies the allegations. However, Mai admits to the charges. “I am my mother together shoplifted from other stores [as well],” she was quoted by police.

According to police, the suspects became persons of interest after an examination of security camera footage taken in the drugstore.

Police later searched the residence of the suspects in Minato Ward and found about 1,700 cosmetics and other items.