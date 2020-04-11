Aichi: Skeletal remains of newborn found in suitcase in Nagoya

AICHI (TR) – Aichi Prefectural Police launched an investigation after the discovery of the corpse of a newborn inside a suitcase left at a building in Nagoya on Saturday, reports the Mainichi Shimbun (Apr. 12).

At around 10:15 p.m., an employee at a bar working near the building, located in the Sakae area of Naka Ward, notified police of a “foul smell” coming from the suitcase.

Officers arriving at the scene found the suitcase — standing 50 centimeters tall and 30 centimeters wide — in a corridor near the entrance of a host club.

The partially skeletal remains were packed inside a paper bag placed inside a cardboard box. The gender of the newborn is not known, police said.

Police are treating the case as abandoning a corpse.