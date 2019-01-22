Aichi: Police hunt for pair in ¥4 million pachinko parlor robbery in Nagoya

AICHI (TR) – Aichi Prefectural Police are hunting for two men who robbed a pachinko parlor in Nagoya on Tuesday, reports Nippon News Network (Jan. 22).

At just past 10:00 a.m., the pair entered a shop attached to the parlor that redeems playing balls for cash and prizes. In the office, they then snatched 4 million yen in cash from the desk of an 85-year-old female employee before fleeing the scene.

According to police, he employee was not hurt in the incident, police said.

The front door was not locked since the incident took place during business hours, police said.

One of the perpetrators has a medium build. At the time of the incident, he was wearing blue clothing and carrying a blue bag. The other man was wearing a light brown parka, black pants, a black knit hat and a breathing mask, police said.

Police are examining security camera footage to identify the perpetrators.